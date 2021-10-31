'Halloween on Central' shuts down 22 blocks of downtown St. Pete

Looking for some family fun without the concern of traffic this Halloween? Downtown St. Pete is offering a car-free trick-or-treating experience.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Twenty-two blocks of the downtown St. Petersburg area are closed off on Sunday for the "Halloween on Central" event. That's nearly two miles of no traffic and no cars.

The event is a collaboration between the city of St. Pete, Car-free St. Pete, the St. Pete Downtown Partnership, the Edge District and Grand Central District.

From 12-5 p.m., pedestrians, bikers, and skaters take over the roadways in place of cars. Businesses are also extended into the parking and street areas.

The event is jam-packed with costume contests, performances and more.

Event Activities include:

Event-wide Trick or Treating, Halloween Games, Contests, Live Music, Dancing Lessons and More at Participating Businesses

Event T-Shirt & Trick or Treat Bag Giveaways

E-Scooter and E-Bike Demo Area

Decorated Group Bike Rides

EDGE District Features:

• Costume Contests (kids, adults, dogs, & bikes) & Face Mask Contest sponsored by Reflection St. Pete

• Employee Costume Contest (judged by public)

• Haunted Hub hosted by EDGE Collective Urban Market Place

• Halloween Dance Performances (featuring ACT Live)

• Halloween Song Vocal Performances (featuring ACT Live)

• Halloween Broadway Hits (featuring ACT Live)

• Zombie Mob

• Halloween Comedy Magic Shows

• Roller Disco hosted by Sk8 Pete

Grand Central District Features:

• FrankenPride hosted by St. Pete Pride

• VFW Haunted Mansion

• Cock-o-Ween hosted by Cocktail (featuring Lady Bunny & RuPaul Drag Race Season 4 winner Sharon Needles)

• Zombie Zone featuring nearby Neighborhood Associations

• GhoulFest hosted by Come Out St. Pete

• Love Market hosted by Love Food Central

• Punky's Stage (feat. live entertainment)

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman is enjoying his Halloween on the streets of Downtown St. Pete. He recently tweeted saying an event like this was on his mayoral bucket list.