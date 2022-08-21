Hanukkah events happening around Tampa Bay

If you want to join in the celebration with other members of the community, there are plenty of events happening around Tampa Bay.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla — Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish celebration known as the "Festival of Lights," runs from sundown Dec. 18 to sundown Dec. 26 this year.

Typically, the holiday is commemorated with the lighting of the menorah, prayer, gifts, games and traditional foods. And if you want to join in the celebration with other members of the community, there are plenty of events happening around Tampa Bay.

Here's a list of some events to keep in mind.

When: Sunday, Dec. 18

Time: 5 p.m.

Description: "Join Chabad of Tampa for Tampa’s largest Chanukah Festival as the community lights up the night in downtown Tampa on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at City Hall Plaza, 315 E Kennedy Blvd.

City officials will light Tampa's largest menorah. There will be a gelt drop by Tampa Fire Rescue, master illusionist Razzmatazz will perform, there will be hot latkes, doughnuts, hot popcorn and cotton candy, fresh falafel by Pilpel, a rock wall, an obstacle course, human whack-a-mole, a balloon artist, a stilt walker, face painting, DJ Ron, Johnny's Photo Booth and raffle prizes.

There is no charge and no RSVP is needed."

When: 5:30 p.m., Dec. 18

Where: South Straub Park, 198 Bayshore Dr., St. Petersburg

Description: Celebrate Chanukah with an ice menorah, fire show, live music, a Chanukah Gelt Drop, food including latkes and donuts and a menorah lighting with elected officials. For more information, click here.

Start: Chabad Jewish Center — Staging at 5:30 p.m.

The parade leaves at 6 p.m. and finishes at Beach Zone, St. Pete Beach (Followed by Menorah lighting, music and latkes)

Description: "Light up S. Petersburg with the Car Menorah Parade. Register to have a menorah on top of your car, and join the parade as we drive thru the streets of the city, spreading light and joy!"

When: 4 p.m., Sun, Dec. 18

Description: "It’s time to celebrate Chanukah!! Come to the Community Chanukah Celebration! We will start at 4:00 pm. Come attend the holiday bazaar complete with food trucks, craft vendors, music, dancing, games and the giant menorah lighting. Then at 6 pm, come inside with Reb Tuviah for the story of Chanukah, a wonderful sing-a-long and great music. Come light the menorah! Free and open to all...For more information please go to www.bethel-fl.org."

When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 22

Location: Raybon Plaza, 536 Channelside Dr., Tampa, FL 33602

Description: "On the fifth night of Chanukah, Water Street Tampa invites the community to celebrate the holiday with a special Menorah lighting and an exciting lineup of activities and entertainment throughout the evening. The event includes live entertainment, food, and activities for all ages. The event is free and open to the public."

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 through Monday, Dec. 26

Where: The Wheelhouse, 7220 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

How much: FREE

Description: "Join us for our annual Hanukkah celebration, as we celebrate the Festival of Lights with 8 nights of food and fun. We will have a special menu of Hanukkah-inspired food & beverage items, dreidels to spin, & fun times to be had. This is a cultural celebration & everyone is welcome."

When: 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19

Where: Lakewood Ranch Main Street

How much: FREE

Description: Head over to Lakewood Ranch Main Street for music and food celebrating Chanukah. For more info, click here.

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20

Where: Beachwalk in front of Surf Style Megastore, 311 S. Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater