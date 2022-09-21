Are you ready? Annual Haunted Jail Tour returns to Polk County

Those seeking a fright will have Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29 to check out this year's DOOMSDAY theme.

BARTOW, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office says its annual Haunted Jail Tour is "back by popular demand!"

The family-friendly event will run for two weekends from 6:30-10 p.m. at 455 North Broadway in Bartow. This year, those seeking a fright will have Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29 to check out this year's DOOMSDAY theme.

According to a news release, patrons will have two different paths to choose from to get through the jail.

Deputies say in addition to the tour, they are shutting down Church Street for a street carnival, which will have arts and crafts booths, games and contests, a cake walk, bounce houses and 'Dunk the Deputy.'

The agency says even those who think the tour might be scary for their kids don't need to worry because there will be PCSO members volunteering to watch the kids in a safe place while they scare on.