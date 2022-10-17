Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to host drive-thru pumpkin patch in time for Halloween

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Sheriff's Operations Center located at 2008 E 8th Ave. in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone looking for a nice pumpkin to carve before Halloween, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has the perfect event for you.

The sheriff's office is planning on hosting a drive-thru pumpkin patch for children and families to stop by and pick up some Halloween treats!

Sheriff Chad Chronister and deputies will be there to pass out free pumpkins and pre-packaged goodie bags to all families who visit.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Sheriff's Operations Center located at 2008 E 8th Avenue in Tampa.

"I look forward to this event each year and am thrilled to invite Hillsborough County families to a safe alternative to trick-or-treating once again this Halloween season," Chronister said in a statement. "Our annual drive-thru pumpkin patch is an excellent way for kids to enjoy all the treats Halloween has to offer without even having to leave their families' car!"