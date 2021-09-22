Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Latin Night concert in Tampa

Guests can hear the sounds of Salsa, Merengue, Cumbia and more.

TAMPA, Fla. — Looking for lively music in Tampa? The Straz Center says you can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a free outdoor Latin Night concert featuring Sol Caribe.

Guests will be able to "soak in the high-energy rhythms from this Tampa-based multicultural band playing Salsa, Merengue, Cumbia and more," organizers wrote in a news release.

The concert will take place from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday at the Straz Center's Riverwalk Stage.

