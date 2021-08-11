Social media star Jake Paul to fight Tommy Fury in boxing match in Tampa

The match is set for Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena.

TAMPA, Fla. — Outspoken social media star Jake Paul has made a name for himself in the world of professional boxing. He’s been undefeated thus far in his short career and is looking to get one more win under his belt in Tampa.

Paul is set to fight professional boxer and UK reality TV star Tommy Fury on Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena.

Fans can watch the event in person or on Showtime pay-per-view. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday on AmalieArena.com.

Paul and Fury exchanged a few jabs Monday afternoon during a preview for the fight in Tampa. In response to critics who have said he doesn't take the sport seriously, Paul said he's looking forward to beating out a "real boxer."

"When I knock out Tommy Fury on December 18th right here at the Amalie Arena, people will have nothing left to say," said Paul while sporting a custom Tampa Bay Lightning jersey.

Fury, who appeared at the preview via Zoom, clapped back, saying "I'm gonna show you what losing feels like."

"All I've gotta do is fight Jake Paul, a YouTuber. I'm gonna splatter this man come December 18th," he continued.

Fury is the younger brother of two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. He has an undefeated record himself with seven wins.

In 2019, Tommy Fury took a step away from his boxing career to star in the dating reality television show "Love Island."

Featherweight world champion boxer Amanda Serrano will also be featured in the pay-per-view co-main event.

“Why not fight in the city of champions?" Serrano said Monday in Tampa. “I’m super, super honored to be here to fight in Tampa, you know, I just have to live up to the city’s name: the city of champions — and that’s what I’m gonna do."