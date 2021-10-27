Disabled American Veterans hosts job fair for veterans in Tampa

All "transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses and dependents" will be focused on at this event.

TAMPA, Fla. — Disabled American Veterans is partnering with RecruitMilitary to "attract, hire and retain" military veterans and spouses in the Tampa Bay area, according to a news release.

This free hiring event will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday at the Tampa Convention Center.

All "transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses and dependents" will be focused on at this event, the release says.

"Our mission is to empower veterans with career opportunities and the return of our face-to-face events allows us to serve our community of 1.5 million job seekers in the most effective way possible,” RecruitMilitary CEO Tim Best said in a statement.

“While our virtual events provided a way for us to connect with our job candidates and employers throughout 2020, we’re ready to turn the page and bring veterans and employers together in person for meaningful career opportunities.”