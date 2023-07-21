John Legend to perform 'intimate' show in October at Seminole Hard Rock Casino

Fans that would like to snag a ticket to this smaller show can buy one online.

TAMPA, Fla. — American singer-songwriter John Legend will be making a stop in Tampa in the coming months to perform what is described as an "intimate" show for lucky fans.

The 44-year-old singer will be taking the stage on Oct. 29 at Seminole Hard Rock Casino for a special solo performance, according to the casino's website.

The 8 p.m. show will feature an intimate reimagining of his greatest hits, like "All of Me,” “Ordinary People” and "Tonight." There will also be unexpected stories from Legend's life and career along with selections from his latest album LEGEND.

Fans that would like to snag a ticket to this smaller show can buy one online. Tickets went on sale on Thursday, July 20. Tickets start are $275.

"I've been loving these intimate shows with you and am excited to add a few more dates this fall!" Legend wrote on Instagram.