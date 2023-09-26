Looking for a laugh? Comedian John Mulaney announces Tampa show on new tour

TAMPA, Fla. — John Mulaney announced a new solo tour Tuesday where he will travel to 18 different cities – with two of them being in Florida.
The award-winning comedian will kick off the "John Mulaney in Concert" tour on Thursday, Nov. 2 in Kingston, New York.
Tampa Bay-area fans can look forward to Mulaney making a stop on Thursday, Dec. 14 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. He will then travel the next day for a show in Hollywood at Hard Rock Live.
Presale for tickets will be available on Wednesday, Sept. 27. There will be more presale throughout the week ahead of the general ticket sales starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 28 on Ticketmaster.com.
Here's a breakdown of the 18 stops in the upcoming "John Mulaney in Concert" tour:
- Thursday, Nov. 2 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center*
- Saturday, Nov. 4 – Troy, NY – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
- Saturday, Nov. 11 – Toledo, OH – Stranahan Theater
- Sunday, Nov. 12 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
- Thursday, Nov. 16 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium
- Friday, Nov. 17 – Athens, GA – The Classic Center Theater*
- Saturday, Nov. 18 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium*
- Sunday, Nov. 19 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre
- Thursday, Nov. 30 – Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel*
- Friday, Dec. 1 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
- Saturday, Dec. 2 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena
- Sunday, Dec. 3 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
- Friday, Dec. 8 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Saturday, Dec. 9 – New Orleans, LA – Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
- Thursday, Dec. 14 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Friday, Dec. 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
- Thursday, Dec. 21 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre
- Sunday, Dec. 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
According to a news release from Live Nation, the shows will be a phone-free experience – meaning no one can use their phones, smart watches or accessories.
Once at the venue, all electronics will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened once the show is over.
"Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue," event leaders explain in the release. "All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space."