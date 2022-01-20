40th Annual John's Pass Seafood Festival set for this weekend

The free outdoor event runs from Jan. 20-23.

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Enjoy live music, arts and crafts, and some of the best local food in the Tampa Bay area at the 40th Annual John's Pass Seafood Festival.

The free outdoor event runs from Jan. 20-23 at John's Pass Village & Boardwalk located in Madeira Beach.

Seafood-lovers can taste foods from a variety of local vendors while shopping at local businesses, enjoying live performances, and participating in activities for the whole family.

You can preview the list of local vendors here and plan out your weekend with the full event schedule.

The festival will kick off Thursday night with the Flavors of the Gulf event, in which VIP guests will enjoy tastings from 15 restaurants and 15 breweries. Attendees will vote on which dish and brew should receive a $1,000 cash prize.

While parking for the seafood festival will be limited, with $25 event parking at the John's Pass Beach lot and 130th Ave lot, the city lots will be open at standard rates. Attendees can also take advantage of a free shuttle that will run from the Madeira Beach Fundamental School with stops at Madeira Beach City Hall, Archibald Park, County Park, and will wrap up at John's Pass Park.

If you plan on taking an Uber or Lyft, use the address 12901 Gulf Blvd, Madeira Beach 33708 for dropoff and the John's Pass Park lot as a turnaround.