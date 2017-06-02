Juneteenth events happening around Tampa Bay

Whether you want to learn more about the holiday or just want to celebrate, there are plenty of Juneteenth events happening around the bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — Juneteenth is the nation's youngest federal holiday. In fact, the city of Tampa only declared it a holiday in 2022.

But Juneteenth's significant history dates back more than 150 years.

It honors the day the last enslaved African Americans in Texas were freed on June 19, 1865 — two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

And whether you want to learn more about the holiday, or just want to celebrate, here are some Juneteenth 2023 events happening throughout Tampa and St. Pete.

What: Watch as Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and community members raise the Juneteenth Flag over Old City Hall before a festival featuring nearly two dozen arts and cultural exhibitors, non-profits, food vendors and a SoulWalk story-sharing station.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 16

Where: Old City Hall, 315 East Kennedy Boulevard

What: Dance along to local musical talents while mingling and enjoying art from local artists with this chill vibe.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 16

Where: Venue on 6th, 1701 North Avenida Republica De Cuba

What: Tampa's 3rd Annual Juneteenth Festival will feature DJs, live performances, food trucks, shopping, a job fair, a health clinic and more. Admission costs $30.

When: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Raymond James Stadium

What: This family-friendly event will feature jazz music, dancers and several panels for a celebration of culture and community. You can come and go as you wish at this all-day free event.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 17

Where: Sam and Martha Gibbons Alumni Center, 4202 E Fowler Avenue

What: Shop from over 50 Black-owned businesses and food trucks while enjoying music, entertainment and free raffles. African apparel, art and crafts, jewelry, butters and scrubs will all be for sale.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: Rebirth Event Park, 1924 East Comanche Avenue

What: Celebrate Black Excellence with a hair and fashion show followed by live performances, vendors and guest speakers. The $45 ticket includes dinner and access to all performances and daytime events. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the small business grant that will be presented to one lucky small business owner.

When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: 16386 Spring Hill Drive

What: Celebrate the history of Juneteenth while showcasing the "Art and Qulture" of our Black and Brown LGBTQ+ siblings at this free event.

When: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 17

Where: The Factory St. Pete. 2622 Fairfield Avenue South

What: Enjoy live music, art and food under the stars in your best Afro-chic attire. Don't forget your picnic blanket for this free event.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Where: Perry Harvey Park, 1000 E Harrison Street

What: This event uses live music, dance and art to bring the community together while promoting art and health equity in Hillsborough County.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 North Ashley Drive

What: Celebrate with live reggae band Jahfari in Wesley Chapel's food and drink district.

When: 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 19

Where: KRATE at the Grove, 5817 Wesley Grove Blvd

What: This third annual evening of remembrance and celebration features spoken remembrances, writings of historical importance and an original performance of music, poetry and dance created specially for the evening. Admission is free.

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 19

Where: Jaleb Theater at the Straz Center