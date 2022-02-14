Kevin Hart to bring 'Reality Check Tour' to Tampa

The comedy icon is set to perform at Amalie Arena on Thursday, Sept. 15.

TAMPA, Fla. — Comedy icon Kevin Hart is hitting the road for his first major tour in more than four years. And don't worry — he made sure to include a stop for his Tampa Bay area fans.

Hart is bringing The "Reality Check Tour" to Amalie Arena on Thursday, Sept. 15.

“I am hype as sh** to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!” the comic said in a release.

Aside from his wildly-successful standup career, you may know Hart from his Emmy- and Grammy-nominated work in comedy productions at the box office and beyond. Later in 2022, you can catch him in Sony's action-comedy, "The Man from Toronto," alongside Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco.

In 2020, Hart's seventh hour-long comedy special became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of the year.

The "Reality Check Tour" will be a completely phone-free experience. Those who attend will have to secure their phones in individual pouches provided by Yondr that can only be opened at the end of the event or in designated phone areas within the venue.

Attendees will maintain possession of their own devices stored in pouches, but anyone seen using their device during the performance will be escorted out by security.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. Prices range from $55.75 to $146.75 without fees.

If you can't make the Tampa show, Hart will be performing at Orlando's Amway Center on Sept. 16.