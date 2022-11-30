Krewe of Sant' Yago Knight Parade to stroll through Ybor City this February

The Krewe is celebrating its 50-year anniversary.

TAMPA, Fla — With just over two months away, the Krewe of Sant' Yago Knight Parade is getting prepared to light up Ybor City come Feb. 11, 2023.

The parade comes as the Krew of the Knights of Sant' Yago celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Sponsored by MOR-TV and the city of Tampa, the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago Knight Parade is happy to note that the 2023 parade grand marshal will be Florida sports Hall of Fame baseball player and Tampa native, Luis "Gonzo" Gonzalez.

"We’re honored to have Luis Gonzalez, one of Tampa’s all-time greatest athletes, join us as Grand Marshal for the Knight Parade," Joseph J. Parrino, Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago member and 2023 parade chairman, said in a news release. "Luis has done a lot for the community and his recent induction into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame was a proud moment for Tampa."

MOR-TV personality Steve Wilkos will also be a part of this year's parade. He's most known for his show, "The Steve Wilkos Show" and was the head of security for "The Jerry Springer Show."

The parade begins at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 with Gonzalez leading the way as grand marshal. A fleet of floats will roll down 7th Avenue in historic Ybor City carrying local dignitaries and thousands of people throwing colorful beads, according to the Krewe of Sant' Yago. They're expecting somewhere near 100,000 spectators. The parade will also feature dozens of marching bands.

Proceeds from the Knight Parade will go toward the Krewe's Education Foundation. Since 1994, the foundation has worked to provide more than $4 million higher education scholarships.