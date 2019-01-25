ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —

Not in the mood for pirates or crowds? There’s still plenty to do this weekend that doesn't involve Gasparilla partying.

Kumquat Festival

Celebrate the sweet citrus fruit during this unique event in Pasco County. There are carnival-style activities for the kids, shopping areas, a car and truck show and any kind of food or drink item made out of kumquats. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

14112 8th St., Dade City

More information here.

Lakeland Pig Fest

It’s just $5 to get in to the giant barbeque competition and celebration with more than 150 teams. Bring your barbeque-eating pants and plenty of napkins. There’s also live music on Friday and Saturday night. Admission is $5 and parking is free.

4175 Medulla Rd, Lakeland

More information here.

Alafia River Rendezvous

One of the largest living history events in the Southeast is open for visitors this weekend. More than 1,000 adults and hundreds of children create a pre-1840s encampment along the river for a week of historical camping. Visitors can enjoy the 300-acre property and enjoy historical crafts and food. The public can visit Friday and Saturday but should leave around 4 p.m. No pets are allowed.

More information here and here.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in concert

Watch "The Empire Strikes Back" while the Florida Orchestra plays live John Williams’ iconic score. There’s nothing quite like hearing Darth Vader’s "Imperial March" performed live. Tickets start at $52.75

1111 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater

More information here.

Tampa Bay Home Show

Thinking about redoing a bathroom and don’t know where to start? Or maybe you just need some ideas for tidying up a la Marie Kondo. Well, the Tampa Bay Home Show is where to be this weekend. Tropicana Field is filled all weekend with vendors and exhibitors showing off their home improvement wares. Admission and parking are free.

One Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

More information here.

Dunedin Downtown Market

The weekly market held Fridays and Saturdays in Dunedin’s Pioneer Park hosts more than 50 vendors selling local wares. The family-friendly and dog-friendly event features local produce, raw honey, baked goods, plants and local arts and crafts.

9 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Main St., Dunedin

More information here.

Family Carnival at Tyrone Square Mall

The parking lot at Tyrone Square Mall is filled with rides, games and food this weekend. You can even get an unlimited ride wristband for $30. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

More information here.

Mirror Lake Library Book Sale

Help out the Friends of Mirror Lake Library and Keep St. Pete Lit while shopping for previously-loved hardcovers, paperbacks, children’s books, CDs and DVDs. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

280 5th St. N, St. Petersburg

More information here.

Firefighters’ Free Movies in the Park

Pinellas Park firefighters host free movies in McDevitt Park to raise money for their Benevolent fund, which goes to helping local families. Saturday’s showing is "Incredibles 2." The event with food trucks and a cookout begins at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting around 7 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket for seating.

More information here.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Florida Holocaust Museum is offering free admission Sunday for the historical and somber holiday. Sunday marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and the United Nation urging people around the world to honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

55 5th St. S, St. Petersburg

More information here.

