Lakeland Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo makes its return

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be making an appearance for the first time since 2016.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo is once again taking over the sky in Lakeland.

From April 5-10, organizers say the event will be celebrating the annual comradery of aviation at the Sun 'n Fun Expo campus in Lakeland. And, this year is a special celebration.

The expo will land on the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force. In honor of that, event organizers say there will be a demonstration from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds — it'll be the first appearance the Thunderbirds have made since 2016.

The Hawgs are in the House! The A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo Team arrived to close out today's airshow. It was so much fun, what do you say we do it all again tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/lXqOypzYcL — SUN 'n FUN Fly-In (@SunnFunFlyIn) April 5, 2022

But, the Thunderbirds aren't the only airshow people can expect. Event organizers say there will be daily airshows all week. And, for those who don't have their eyes on the sky, there will also be museum lectures, workshops and access to show planes.