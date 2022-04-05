x
Lakeland Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo makes its return

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be making an appearance for the first time since 2016.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spectators walk around a B-25 during the Sun 'n Fun International Fly-In and Expo Wednesday, April 14, 2010, in Lakeland, Fla. The week-long air show last through Sunday. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo is once again taking over the sky in Lakeland. 

From April 5-10, organizers say the event will be celebrating the annual comradery of aviation at the Sun 'n Fun Expo campus in Lakeland. And, this year is a special celebration.

The expo will land on the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force. In honor of that, event organizers say there will be a demonstration from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds — it'll be the first appearance the Thunderbirds have made since 2016.

But, the Thunderbirds aren't the only airshow people can expect. Event organizers say there will be daily airshows all week. And, for those who don't have their eyes on the sky, there will also be museum lectures, workshops and access to show planes.

For more information on daily events, click here. Ticket information can be found here.   

