Rapper Lil Baby announces 'It's Only Us' tour with stop in Tampa

TAMPA, Florida — "Heyy," Tampa! "Drip too Hard" diamond certified rapper Lil Baby is coming to the city this summer with his "It's Only Us" tour.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will stop in 32 cities across the U.S. including a show on Friday, Sept. 15, at Amalie Arena. Lil Baby fans and stans can "pop out" in support of his most recent album, "It's Only Me."

In addition to Lil Baby, you can expect performances from The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho during the tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, on TicketMaster. Prices will start at $45 and rise to $275, not including facility fee or service charges.

The "It's Only Us" tour announcement comes just a month after the QC rapper released a new music video for his single, "Forever," featuring Fridayy. Earlier this year, Lil Baby was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, performing his singles, "California Breeze" and "Forever," from his latest album.