x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Rapper Lil Baby announces 'It's Only Us' tour with stop in Tampa

Fans can expect performances from The Kid LAROI and GloRilla during the tour.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Lil Baby performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

TAMPA, Florida — "Heyy," Tampa! "Drip too Hard" diamond certified rapper Lil Baby is coming to the city this summer with his "It's Only Us" tour.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will stop in 32 cities across the U.S. including a show on Friday, Sept. 15, at Amalie Arena. Lil Baby fans and stans can "pop out" in support of his most recent album, "It's Only Me."

In addition to Lil Baby, you can expect performances from The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho during the tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, on TicketMaster. Prices will start at $45 and rise to $275, not including facility fee or service charges.

The "It's Only Us" tour announcement comes just a month after the QC rapper released a new music video for his single, "Forever," featuring Fridayy. Earlier this year, Lil Baby was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, performing his singles, "California Breeze" and "Forever," from his latest album.

   

Related Articles

Lil Baby is the latest artist to announce a tour-run this summer with a stop in Tampa. This year, Tampa will see Taylor Swift in April, Fall Out Boy in July,  Beyoncé in August, as well as All-American Rejects.

More Videos

In Other News

'That's amazing!': Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival is back

Before You Leave, Check This Out