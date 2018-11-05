TAMPA, Fla. - The countdown is on for AirFest 2018 held this weekend at the MacDill Air Force Base.

Parking and admission are free for AirFest on Saturday and Sunday.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline this year's show. The group is joined by the F-22 Demo team and the A-10 demo team.

Schedule

8:00 a.m. - Gates Open

11:00 a.m. Opening Ceremonies

11:15 a.m. SOCOM Para-Commandos Flag Jump

11:24 a.m. Michael Goulian - Extra 330C / Rob

Holland - MXS-RH

11:35 a.m. KC-135 Demo

11:43 a.m. Jerry "Jive" Kerby - RV-8

11:55 a.m. Scott "Scooter" Yoak - P-51

12:08 p.m. Jim Tobul - F-4U / Class of '45 with P-51

12:27 p.m. A-10 Demo

12:44 p.m. John Klatt - Sasquatch

12:58 p.m. GEICO Skytypers - SNJ-2

1:17 p.m. Randy Ball - Mig-17F

1:30 p.m. Rob Holland - MXS-RH

1:44 p.m. U.S .Navy Leap Frogs

153 p.m. F-22 Raptor Demo

2:22 p.m. Good Year Blimp Demo

2:28 p.m. Michael Goulian - Extra 330C

2:40 p.m. SOCOM Para-Commandos

3:00 p.m. U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Parking/Getting to AirFest

Have a plan because there is no ride-sharing service drop-off or pick-up areas at the base. Consider having a family member or friend drive you and drop you off, but expect major traffic delays.

Here are the gates you will use to enter and park: Dale Mabry Gate, MacDill Gate, or Tanker Way Gate on Interbay Boulevard. Get there early because gates will close once they reach capacity. Also, at 2:30 p.m. there will be restricted traffic for the Blue Angels' performance.

Consider taking HART bus to Britton Plaza in South Tampa. That bus leaves every 15 minutes to Air Fest. Also, can take HART bus from Brandon Westfield Mall if you live in that area.

Remember, the Gandy Bridge and Selmon Expressway will be very busy. If you are not going to Air Fest, consider avoiding South Tampa and using Interstate 275 to the north instead.

What to bring?

Attendees are advised to bring sunscreen, hats, sunglasses, comfortable clothing, comfortable footwear, a reusable water bottle, hearing protection, strollers for children and camping chairs.

Food, beverages and souvenirs will be able to buy at the event.

What items are prohibited at AirFest? Click or tap here

Go to MacDill Air Force Base's website or call (813)828-7469 for more information.

