Madonna to perform 4 decades of hits at Amalie Arena

Tickets for the Sept. 7 show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.

TAMPA, Fla. — Attention, Madonna fans — this is not a drill.

The "Queen of Pop" herself is coming In September to Tampa.

Madonna is scheduled to bring "The Celebration Tour" on Sept. 7, 2023, to Amalie Arena.

"The Celebration Tour" will take fans on a journey through the global superstar's four decades of music, from mega-hits like "Like a Virgin" and "Material Girl" to "Hung Up" and "4 Minutes."

Through her performances, Madonna will pay respect to the city of New York, where her career began. Bob the Drag Queen, also known as Caldwell Tidicue, will be a special guest across all dates of the global tour.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 at madonna.com/tour.

Superfans can secure their tickets early through the Citi presale or the official fan club presale. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Fan club members can buy tickets starting at noon on Jan. 17.

Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, exclusive behind-the-scenes tour access, an on-stage group photo, pre-show reception and a limited edition lithograph.

If you can't make it to the Tampa show, Madonna will be stopping at the Miami-Dade Arena on Saturday, Sept. 9.