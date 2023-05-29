Here's what's happening this Memorial Day weekend

We've got you covered from St. Pete down to Sarasota.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As families gear up for the three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend, there are many events happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Memorial Day is a day set to honor military members who have died. It's always observed the last Monday in May, which, this year, falls on May 29. Take a look at some of the Memorial Day events around the Tampa Bay area.

St. Petersburg

The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at Bay Pines National Cemetery. Each year, the event draws more than 3,000 people. Organizers of the ceremony say it will happen, rain or shine.

Clearwater

The community is invited to show appreciation and support at the Clearwater Memorial Day Ceremony from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 29, at Crest Lake Park's Florida Veterans Memorial.

Largo

A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at Largo Central Park. The community is invited to honor the fallen service men and women and enjoy live music as well as readings and presentations from local veterans.

Tampa

Tampa 912 is hosting the 90th annual Memorial Day service at 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 29, at American Legion Post 5 on W Kennedy Blvd. Over the years, there has been a color guard, speakers from MacDill Air Force Base, wreath laying, bagpipes, singing and the 21 gun salute. The community can also enjoy hot dogs and soda following the ceremony. This is an event for the family and guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs and water.

Winter Haven

Grab the sunscreen and the entire family for Winter Haven's Memorial Weekend / Family Lake Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. You're encouraged to bring your own picnic lunch, lawn chairs and enjoy swimming, tubing, skiing, pontoon boat rides, live music, outdoor games and more. Alcohol is not permitted on campus or at the lake.

Lakeland

Spend Memorial any day during the Memorial Day weekend at the Family Fun Center in Lakeland. There will be buy-one-get-one offers on all attractions. This includes Adventure Golf, Urban Attack Laser Tag, Funtasia Soft Play Area and Vault Assault Laser Maze.

Lake wales

Spend Memorial Day at Bok Tower Gardens from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission is available for military veterans including active duty with a valid ID.

Bradenton

The community is invited to the annual Memorial Day Service at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at Donald L. Courtney Veterans Park. The event is hosted by the Manatee County Veterans Council. You can find the park along the Riverwalk behind Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Lakewood Ranch

Get ready to line the streets and attend the Tribute to Heroes Block Party and Parade in Lakewood Ranch. The event takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. It's a free event where people line up on Lakewood Main Street, so get there early for a good spot. The pre-block party starts at 6 p.m. and the parade kicks off at 7 p.m. Don't forget your lawn chairs and dogs are invited as long as they're leashed.

Sarasota

Check out the Memorial Day Parade in Sarasota that will be filled of Jeeps riding down main street to honor the fallen. It begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 29, and staging will located near Sarasota Lanes Parking lot. Spectators can expect to see the cars down Main Street.

Join the VFW Sunshine Post 3233 for the annual Memorial Day Ceremony and parade and open house at 8:30 a.m. on 124 South Tuttle Avenue. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the parade at 9 a.m. The open house begins at 1 p.m. There will be raffles, baskets and drawings.

Venice