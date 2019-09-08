Perseids meteor shower

The Perseids meteor shower began July 17 but will peak this Sunday night through Tuesday. The best viewing times are after midnight and before sunrise, and you can see the summer light show now through Aug. 24. This year, particularly on Monday and Tuesday, the nearly-full moon might make it difficult to see as many meteors streak across the sky.

Luckily for the weekend, Friday through Sunday are the best times to see the shower and you’ll also be able to see Jupiter, the moon and Saturn side-by-side. The best places to catch this celestial show are on dark beaches and any other areas offering minimal light pollution. Or, head to Kissimmee Prairie Preserve to experience the meteor shower in a certified dark sky space.

Summer movies at the Capitol

Two of the last movies of its summer series screen this weekend at the Capitol Theatre in Clearwater. At 7 p.m. Friday, the theater will have “The Matrix” with pre-movie trivia at 6 p.m. Then at 3 p.m. Sunday, the theater will screen “A Star Is Born” -- the one from 1976 starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. Tickets are $5; $9 for unlimited popcorn and soda.

405 Cleveland St., Clearwater

97x Craft Beer Experience

More than 150 craft beers, ciders, meads and wines will be available to sample this weekend during the 97x Craft Beer Experience on Saturday. Each brewery there will also have a special release for the event, and there will be live music, giveaways throughout the day and food vendors. Tickets are $45 and include a festival cup for samples.

4-8 p.m. Saturday, The Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg

The Jonas Brothers

Are you a sucker for the Jonas Brothers? Well, they’re in Tampa this weekend and you could still get tickets to the show. The sibling trio brings their Happiness Begins tour to Tampa after almost 10 years. Openers include Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw. Tickets are $59 and up.

7:30 p.m. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Dr., Tampa

Smurfs at the mall

Westfield shopping malls in Citrus Park and Brandon will have Smurf-themed entertainment for kids. The first 200 in line will even get a free surprise. There will also be dancing, singing, games and face painting beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Citrus Park location and 11 a.m. Sunday at the Brandon location. Both events are free.

Woodstock 50 in Tampa Bay

The Woodstock music festival marks 50 years this month since its original gathering in 1969. In the Tampa Bay area, there will be concerts, lectures, art shows and chances to catch original Woodstock performers. The first event kicks off next week, but right now you can check out art and memorabilia from Marty Balin, the founder of Jefferson Airplane. The 1960s rocker has some of his personal archives and psychedelic posters on display at the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art at St. Petersburg College through Sept. 22.

Cat Show

You know what your weekend really needs? A cat show. More than 25 feline breeds will get critiqued by judges from around the world. Guests will also be able to geek out with other kitty lovers and meet some of the furry participants. Admission is $8, $3 for ages 6-12, free for those 5 and younger.

9 a.m. Saturday, Minnreg Building, 6340 126th Ave. N, Largo

Movies on the beach

Pack a beach blanket or a low lying chair and head to Clearwater Beach or Upham Beach for movies in the sand. “Lilo & Stitch” plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach. “Smokey and the Bandit” plays at 8 p.m. from a screen on a floating boat on Upham Beach.

Night market at Daddy Kool Records

The popular local record store invites vinyl lovers out to its new location for a night market. Daddy Kool Records said Saturday’s market in the parking lot will have local art, live music, food from Latin Lunch Box and plenty of records for sale.

5-9 p.m. Saturday, 2430 Terminal Dr. S, St. Petersburg

Last weekend for Busch Gardens Summer Nights

Extended hours and specialty food and drinks have returned to Busch Gardens for the summer. During Summer Nights through Aug. 11, the Tampa theme park is open until 10 p.m. every night. Special menu items this year include gourmet popcorn, churro sundaes and fireworks ice cream slushies, mac and cheese melts, colorful cocktails and frozen alcoholic drinks. And yes, free beer is still available during Summer Nights. Fireworks shows are at 9:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Summer Nights is included with park admission.

