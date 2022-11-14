Get ready to gear up for Miles for Moffitt on Nov. 19

Join 10 Tampa Bay and help fight cancer!

TAMPA, Fla. — Join 10 Tampa Bay and thousands of others for Miles for Moffitt on Nov. 19!

The event has something for everyone, including a 10K, 5K, 1K and Kid’s Dash. All the activities take place in and around Amalie Arena’s Ford Thunder Alley in downtown Tampa.

You can register to run in person or take part virtually.

Money raised from the event goes toward funding cancer research at Moffitt Cancer Center. Since 2006, Miles for Moffitt has raised more than $8 million to help fight cancer.

10 Tampa Bay’s Brightside anchors Frank Wiley and Caitlin Lockerbie will host Miles for Moffitt. If you take part, be sure and visit the 10 Tampa Bay tent to say “Hi” and to win some cool swag!