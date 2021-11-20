Miles for Moffitt: Race day in full gear as participants prepare to break a sweat

After being virtual last year, Miles for Moffitt kicked off both in-person and virtually for the 2021 race.

TAMPA, Fla. — Since the early hours of the morning, people have been lacing up their shoes and getting ready for the event they've waited for all year.

After being virtual last year, Miles for Moffitt kicked off both in-person and virtually for the 2021 race.

Road closures began at 6 a.m. allowing people to warm up and prepare for the races that start at 8 a.m.

Packets were picked up in the Race Village located at Amalie Arena's Ford Thunder Alley which is also where the race results will be available later Saturday after the race ends.

People can still register for the event up until 8 a.m. at the Miles for Moffitt website.

Moffitt reports more than 6,000 people showed up to the event, ready to participate in the different races.

As of now, $1,103,209 has been raised towards cancer research, which is the main goal for this annual event.

Photos of the event will be updated throughout the day:

Miles for Moffitt: Race day in full gear as participants start to break a sweat 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3