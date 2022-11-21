Miles for Moffitt raises $1.4M this year for cancer research

The event raised more money this year with 2021 bringing in $1.2 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The 10 Tampa Bay team got active this weekend at the 17th annual Miles for Moffitt event in Downtown Tampa.

The event raised a whopping $1.4 million this year for cancer research, which is more than the $1.2 million raised in 2021.

The fundraising event had something for everyone, including a 10K, 5K, 1K and Kid’s Dash. All the activities took place in and around Amalie Arena’s Ford Thunder Alley in downtown Tampa.

10 Tampa Bay’s Brightside anchors Frank Wiley and Caitlin Lockerbie hosted the event on Saturday. And event-goers were able to visit the 10 Tampa Bay tent to say “Hi” and to win some cool swag.

This event is more than a run. So many families have been touched by cancer. It’s a way to unite and move for what matters!

To read more about Miles for Moffitt or to donate, click here.