Miles for Moffitt will be back in-person this November: How to sign up

10 Tampa Bay continues to support cancer research through sponsorship with Miles for Moffitt.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from October 2020.

It's the time of year to get your walk on, Tampa Bay.

The annual Miles for Moffitt event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

The walk happens every year to raise both awareness and money for cancer treatments. It usually takes place in downtown Tampa was coordinated virtually last year during the pandemic.

This year, participants have the choice to join the walk virtually or in-person at the Amalie Arena.

Where do the proceeds go?

One hundred percent of donations go to the organization. They provide the opportunity for new clinical trials and advanced treatments that help people who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Miles for Moffitt reported 6,500 people across 44 of the 50 United States took part in the virtual event last year, and 10 Tampa Bay was happy to partner with the cause.

How to sign up

Participants have the option to register as an individual, join an existing team, or to form a team of their own.

The website makes it easy for you to sign up as a new participant or sign in as a returning user.

Registration types:

1K Fun Run/Walk

5K | 3.1 Miles

10K | 6.2 Miles

10K Wheelchair Race | 6.2 Miles

Virtual Adult Registration

Run with Raymond Kid's Registration (Virtual or In-Person, 8 & Under)

Organizers of the event say they are monitoring CDC and state guidelines and will provide updates on what the fundraiser will look like in November.

Partakers have the options of registering as an individual or in a team, to donate, and to volunteer. To learn more about how you can become a part of this impactful cause, click here.

This year's fundraising goal is $1,200,000.00, of which $338,986 has already been raised.