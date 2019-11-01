Monster Jam

Massive monster trucks roar into Raymond James Stadium on Saturday. You can come early to tailgate and take pictures with the towering trucks and drivers. The Party in the Pits is 2:30-5:30 p.m. before the 7 p.m. show. Tickets are $15-$185.

4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa.

More information here.

Real Music, Real Masters

Busch Gardens’ long-running concert series returns with music spanning from the 1950s to today. Saturday you see Cirque Vertigo featuring the Wallenda Duo. The duo will return March 11-16. Up next is ARRIVAL, an ABBA cover band from Sweden, Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, The Diamonds, ballroom dancing troupes and more. Performances are included with park admission, though priority seating is available for purchase.

Runs through March 16. Show times are 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

10165 McKinley Dr., Tampa

More information here.

Tampa Bay Lightning Watch Party

Saturday night, watch the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Buffalo Sabres on a giant screen on the beach. Guy Harvey Outpost at Tradewinds Beach Resort hosts the watch party with the Lightning street team and cheerleaders. There will also be games, giveaways and food and drinks for purchase. Coolers are not allowed, but you can bring your own beach chairs, umbrellas and towels. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

6000 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach

More information here.

Toddlerdega

Every weekend, Pro Karting Experience opens up its track to little drivers wanting to take their kid-sized vehicles for a spin. Vehicles allowed are those for ages 2-6 or Power Wheel-size drivers. There’s a $5 pit pass per driver and a $20 pass for Power Wheel rental and pit pass. Parents are responsible for drivers and their behavior.

9 a.m. Sunday, 4770 34th St. N, St. Petersburg

More information here.

Dunedin International Film Festival

The northern Pinellas city hosts its first film festival this weekend at seven locations around Dunedin. Saturday brings a panel on women in film and television at Blur Night Club, then a The Walking Dead discussion with the show’s director of photography at Soggy Bottom Brewery.

Tickets $10-$25; $45 for weekend passes.

More information here.

Dunedin Downtown Market

The weekly market held Fridays and Saturdays in Dunedin’s Pioneer Park hosts more than 50 vendors selling local wares. The family-friendly and dog-friendly event features local produce, raw honey, baked goods, plants and local arts and crafts.

9 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Main St., Dunedin

More information here.

Hannibal Buress at Tampa Improv

The comedian and actors is on at 7: 30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday at the Improv Comedy Theater. Tickets $35.

1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa

More information here.

Florida Gulf Coast Cluster dog show

Looking for doggos this weekend? Florida Classic Park in Brooksville hosts the Florida Gulf Coast Cluster through Jan. 20. The event features AKC recognized breeds from Tampa Bay kennel clubs in Florida’s version of the Westminster dog show. Specialty shows include agility trials, junior showmanship, obedience trials and a puppy competition.

Free for spectators. $5 for parking.

5360 Lockhart Rd, Brooksville

More information here.

Gem, Jewelry and Mineral Show

Shop for hundreds of cut gems, hand-crafted jewelry, collectible beads and rocks. It runs 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday and noon Sunday at the Central Park Performing Arts Center.

105 Central Park Drive, Largo.

More information here.

Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

The Orlando theme park hosts a whole weekend of races with more than 100,000 athletes and spectators. One of Central Florida’s largest sporting events features 5K, 10K, half marathon, marathon, runDisney Kids Races and the runDisney Health and Fitness Expo. Even if you’re not running, there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy during the marathon weekend.

More information here.

