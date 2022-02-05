Monster Jam to make a slam this weekend at Raymond James Stadium

Tickets are available for both days starting at just $20.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're a fan of monster trucks and loud noises, we have an event for you!

Monster Jam is making a return to the Raymond James Stadium for a weekend full of car crushing, truck flying and lots of spinning.

Fans are invited out to watch the mechanical beasts go up against each other in an adrenaline-pumping show.

Here's a breakdown of what the weekend will look like:

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022

Pit party: 2:30 p.m.

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Start time: 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022

Pit party: 11:30 a.m.

Gates open: 1:30 p.m.

Start time: 3 p.m.

Pit parties are a time for fans to get a close-up access to the Monster Jam teams and get to see the massive trucks up close, so you don't want to miss out.

Tickets are available for both days starting at just $20. Click here to buy tickets.

Face coverings are strongly encouraged, according to the Monster Jam website.

10 Tampa Bay was able to talk to Cynthia Gauthier, a monster truck driver competing this weekend.

A love for racing and traveling at 18 years old left her with experience that showcased her skills and basically launched her career.

"I got the opportunity to work on a Monster Jam team and I really wanted to be part of it," Gauthier explained. "I got the opportunity to test drive and did pretty good. That's how I got my start with Monster Jam."

Now six years later, Gauthier has traveled the globe with supports from all kinds of fans.

Each Monster Jam truck is approximately 10.5-feet tall, 12.5-feet wide, 17-feet-long and weighs 12,000 pounds.