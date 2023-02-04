Are you ready? Monster Jam returns to Raymond James Stadium in February

Event-goers can look forward to world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tearing up dirt in competitions of speed and skill.

TAMPA, Fla. — For all the monster truck fans out there, an event tailored just for you is set to make a slam in February 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

Monster Jam, a weekend event full of cars crushing, trucks flying and lots of spinning, will take over the football stadium Feb. 4-5, 2023.

Event-goers can look forward to world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tearing up dirt in competitions of speed and skill. They also can see the trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews along with getting autographs and taking photos.

With months to prepare for the weekend-long event, here are some things to keep in mind.

Dates & times 📅🕛

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023

Pit party: 2:30- 5:30 p.m.

Doors open: 5:30 p.m.

Start time: 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023

Pit party: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Doors open: 1:30 p.m.

Start time: 3 p.m.

Location 📍

Monster Jam will take over Raymond James Stadium, located at 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

Tickets 🎟️

Tickets can be bought through Ticketmaster starting Sept. 20. Presale tickets are on sale now for fans with the specific offer code.

Truck lineup 📝

There are eight drivers in the lineup to look forward to who will be making sure to put on a show with their trucks.

Grave Digger driven by Adam Anderson

driven by Adam Anderson Max-D driven by Tom Meents

driven by Tom Meents Soldier Fortune driven by Kayla Blood

driven by Kayla Blood Bakugan Dragonoid driven by Camden Murphy

driven by Camden Murphy Vendetta driven by Mike Christensen

driven by Mike Christensen Velociraptor driven by David Olfert

driven by David Olfert Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo

driven by Matt Pagliarulo Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo

Four other trucks/drivers will be announced later on.

Whoever comes out on top as the Stadium Series Red Champion will receive an automatic bid to the Monster Jam World Finals which will be held on July 1, 2023, in Nashville.

"Tampa fans will be on the edge of their seats as world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship," event leaders explain in a news release.