MOSI Monster Mash set to bring 'fa-BOO-lous' fun

TAMPA, Fla. — The Museum of Science & Industry (MOSI) is inviting trick-or-treaters to have a fa-BOO-lous time at the MOSI Monster Mash, the museum's website says.

Guests are welcome to wear costumes and go trick-or-treating throughout the museum, while also taking part in the Hall-o-STEAM activities, MOSI explains. The activities include mad science shows to "really get [people] into the Halloween spirit."

The event takes place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday. All ages are welcome.

MOSI Monster Mash allows access to all of the museum's permanent exhibits, but the Sky Trail Ropes Course, Saunders Planetarium and Virtual Reality Simulator are not included.

Tickets are available for MOSI's special Halloween space show in the Saunders Planetarium for $5 at the front desk on a first-come, first-serve basis.