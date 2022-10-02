New foods, must-haves at the 2022 Florida State Fair

Funnel cake tacos, donut dogs and steak poutine sundaes are just three of the new dishes you can try at the fair if you want to expand your palette a little.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair is back, and on opening day, crowds have already hit the fairgrounds to indulge in some of their favorite traditions.

Having a good time out at the fair shouldn’t be too hard, especially if you know what you want to eat.

We spoke to fairgoers who tell us some of the old-school “must-haves” include fried Oreos, funnel cakes and super corn dogs.

“Love them,” Craig Dorman said, who tells 10 Tampa Bay he just likes his corn dog with a little mustard. “One of the things I make sure I get every year.”

But sometimes, you might want to step out and try something new, and the state fair has you covered!

Funnel cake tacos, donut dogs and steak poutine sundaes are just three of the new dishes you can try out here to expand your palette a little.

If you want a full list of what’s new on the menu this year, you can click here for a guide.

When you need to rest off what you ate, there are new shows, like Electrifying Magic, as well as water stunt performers, and it’s Tampa — so of course there’s going to be some entertainment with pirates.

Katina Fisher was out on opening day with her family to try and beat the crowds, and she says her family has been going to the fair together for as long as she can remember.

“Since I was a kid, my mom always brought us out here,” she said “Just keeping that tradition.”

From rides, to the games and animals, there a little for something for everyone.

But keep in mind, one young fair-goer named Kamya says you might want to space out dinner and the petting zoo.