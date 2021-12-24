2021 New Year's Eve celebrations around the Tampa Bay area

It's time to say goodbye to 2021 and raise a glass to 2022.

TAMPA, Fla. — Did someone order some fireworks with a side of champagne?

It's time to say goodbye to 2021 and raise a glass to 2022 in the Tampa Bay area.

Although coronavirus cases are rising due to the omicron variant, there are many NYE events still happening. Whether you're looking for a black-tie event or somewhere to casually ring in the new year, there's something for everyone.

This year, New Year's Eve falls on a Friday, so there's no need to call out of work the next day. Cheers to having a whole weekend to relax (or recover) before heading back into the office on Monday.

Here's a list of 2021 New Year's Eve events happening on Dec. 31.

The annual Noon Year's Eve event will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. to allow the little kids to enjoy inflatable slides, photos ops, sweet treat vendors, face painters, and more.

There will also be a countdown to noon and a daytime fireworks display on the Hillsborough River.

The event will be held at less than 50 percent capacity to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing, the event's website explains. Masks are required.

Location: Armature Works, 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

Price: The event is free and open to the public. VIP tickets are available here.

This hot spot in Tampa is preparing to have celebrators come out to its fourth annual New Year's Eve celebration.

Festivities will kick off at 8 p.m. with live music leading up to a fireworks display over the Hillsborough River.

The local amusement park will be ringing in the new year with music, fireworks, and thrill rides.

Guests will be able to enjoy the festive activities at Busch Gardens Christmas Town with "millions of twinkling lights, holiday shows, specialty dining and fan-favorite thrill rides," the event's website says.

What better way to wrap up the night than a firework show? Busch Gardens will also host the all-new Holiday in the Sky Fireworks Show at midnight.

Location: 10165 McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612

Price: To buy tickets, click here.

The 21+ ticketed event promises an "alluring and vibrant, Gatsby-inspired Lobby Bar" to ring in the new year. Doors open at 9 p.m. with dancing and live entertainment to follow at 10 p.m.

Location: 3400 Gulf Blvd, Saint Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price: Ranges from $50 - $2,250

If you wanted to ring in 2022 in style, what about doing it aboard the Yacht StarShip? You can count down to midnight while cruising the waterways of Tampa, dining on "gourmet food" and dancing under the stars.

You'll even be able to get a glimpse of firework celebrations in the area lighting up the sky at midnight. There is a dress code of cocktail attire for the cruise.

Location: 603 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602

Price: Adults (21+ only) $279.95 before taxes and fees

Grab your friends and ring in the new year with a range of entertainment at the St. Pete Pier beginning at 4 p.m.

The Winter Beach ice skating rink and vendors will be open until 1 a.m., while a live DJ will also be bumping some tunes.

You can also grab a snack or drink at one of the many food trucks in attendance and grab a prime spot for fireworks as they dazzle the sky at midnight.

Location: 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Price: The event is free and open to the public.

You can dine on an eight-course food and wine pairing while waiting for the clock to strike midnight at The Karol Hotel. The rooftop event will start at 7 p.m. and will mark 2022 with a champagne toast.

You can preview the menu here.

Location: 675 Ulmerton Rd, Clearwater, FL 33762

Price: $225 per person before tax and fees

Tampa's own, The Black Honkeys will provide live entertainment for the New Year's Eve festivities. According to the event page, the Bubbles and Bourbon Bars will offer a range of drink selections with small bites also being available.

This will be an outdoor event held on a pool deck.

Location: 100 Coronado Drive Clearwater, FL 33767

Price: Ranges from $50 - $1,000

If you wanted to celebrate the end of 2021 with some furry friends, you're in luck. ZooTampa will be ringing in the new year early at its kid-friendly event.

"Ring in the new year at ZooTampa with a special daytime celebration featuring an hourly toast to 2022," the zoo's website reads.

The fun begins at 10 a.m. and runs to 4 p.m. Guests will need to head to the Wallaroo section of the park to take part in dance parties, contests, giveaways and special appearances by Manny T. and Flora Panther.

Location: 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa, FL 33604