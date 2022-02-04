'King of the High Wire' Nik Wallenda to be inducted into Circus Ring of Fame

The induction ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

SARASOTA, Fla — Sarasota's own Nik Wallenda, King of the High Wire, is set to be inducted into the Circus Ring of Fame at a ceremony Saturday.

The ceremony normally scheduled for mid-January 2021 was moved to Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Circus Sarasota Tent at Nathan Benderson Park, the foundation's website explains. The ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Wallenda has walked across the globe with never-before-seen death-defying acts, carrying on multiple decades of family tradition of "spectacular aerial artistry and death-defying thrills," the Circus Ring of Fame says.

Along with Wallenda, circus legends like Galaxy Girl Tina Winn, George Carden, Willie Edelston and the Richter/Casselly families are set to be inducted.

All of the new inductees will join the 150 honored since 1987.

Tickets are free for the event. You can register here.

"During the past year the foundation board discussed how to expand and improve the quality of the live experience and expand our outreach globally by creating a video streaming/TV product," Bill Powell, chair of the foundation, said.

"Moving to a venue with theatrical accommodations will allow us to create a quality show with professional lights, sound, acoustics and overall theatrical look and feel."