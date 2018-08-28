PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – Ninja warriors from across the state will put their skills on display at the Bayside Sports Academy Ninja Games held at the 2018 Tampa Bay Strength and Fitness Expo.

If you’re not familiar with ninja warrior, it’s a sport where athletes try to complete an obstacle course as fast as possible. The course is designed to test speed, agility, balance, strength and endurance.

Three different courses will be featured this year: one for kids, one for teens and one for adults. No experience is needed to give it a try.

“All the courses are designed for all abilities,” said event organizer Reko Rivera. “It’s just a fun experience and a family fitness day.

In total, six different sports will hold events at this year’s fit expo, Strongman, Powerlifting, Olympic Weightlifting, Highland Games, CrossFit and Ninja Warrior.

The events take place on Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Tampa Convention Center. There will be food, music and a family-friendly atmosphere designed to encourage a healthy lifestyle. Event entry fees vary depending on the sport, but general admission spectator tickets are $9 in advance or $15 at the door.

For more information on the Tampa Bay Strength and Fitness Expo, or to buy tickets, visit www.tbfitexpo.com.

