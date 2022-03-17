North Straub Park to be full of furry friends for St. Petersburg Walkathon event

10 Tampa Bay is a proud sponsor of the event.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Calling all dog lovers — North Straub Park will be full of furry friends and entertainment this weekend!

After two years of fundraising virtually, Southeastern Guide Dogs is finally bringing back the St. Petersburg Walkathon event in person.

This free, family-friendly event includes a 3K walk and a "Waggin' Tails Festival" with music, vendors, food and a raffle drawing.

When exactly will the walkathon take place? All dog lovers can come out Saturday to North Straub Park. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the actual walkathon starting at 10 a.m. The raffle drawing will take place at 11:30 a.m.

Any money raised helps the non-profit organization with breeding, raising, training and matching dogs with "people with vision loss, veterans with disabilities and children with significant challenges...," the non-profit's website explains.

The overall goal is to reach $250,000 in donations with the current total being $84,583. Anyone wanting to donate can visit the Southeastern Guide Dogs Walkathon website's donation page.

The non-profit came up with some fundraising incentives for the event:

Donate $100 to receive a Walkathon t-shirt

Donate $250 to receive a Walkathon tumbler

Donate $1,000 to receive a Top Dog t-shirt

Donate $2,500 to receive a Polo shirt

Donate $5,000 to name a puppy

10 Tampa Bay Anchor Carolina Leid will be the emcee for the event and will be presenting Southeastern Guide Dogs with a grant from the station and the TEGNA Foundation.

A 10 Tampa Bay tent will be set up at the park for viewers to come by and visit as well.