Things to do in the Tampa Bay area on New Year's Eve

TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready to set new goals and start fresh in the new year. There are plenty of fun activities to enjoy around the Tampa Bay area to help you ring in 2023.

Here's a breakdown of some events going on around the area.

St. Petersburg

City of St. Petersburg's New Year's Eve Fireworks Show Time: Midnight to 12:20 a.m. Location: St. Pete Pier



This fireworks show will give a dazzling show for roughly 20 minutes. It will launch from Vinoy Park and will be visible along St. Pete's downtown waterfront parks.

Clearwater

Light It Up Clearwater

Time: 11:59 p.m.

11:59 p.m. Location: Sand Key Park, 1060 Gulf Blvd., Clearwater

Although Sand Key Park will be closed, you can get the best view from the southern part of Clearwater Beach.

Tampa

2022 New Year's eve Celebration at Busch Gardens Time: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Location: Busch Gardens



Enjoy thrilling rides, holiday delights and fireworks show at Busch Gardens this New Year's Eve.

Armature Works at Midnight Time: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Location: Armature Works 1910 North Ola Avenue



Attendees have three party options. Enjoy the regular festivities that include fireworks, photo opps, pop bars and more. Or, select from two VIP options.

New Year's Eve Cruises Time: 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Location: Tampa Convention Center (PWT Stop #7)



Enjoy the view from the water. This one-hour cruise includes champagne, party favors and a great view of Downtown Tampa's fireworks.

New Year's Eve Countdown Beach Bash at Whiskey Joe's Tampa Time: 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Location: Whiskey Joe's Tampa Bar & Grill, 7720 West Courtney Campbell Causeway



Ring in the New Year with a beach bash. This annual event has live music, champagne toast, midnight fireworks, ball drop, party favors and more.

New Year's Eve ReliaQuest Bowl parade Time: 5:30 p.m. Location: Ybor City



Enjoy the new year with a parade, marching band, pep rally, floats and more.

Your Home

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law in April 2020 that allows Floridians to use fireworks legally – but only on three days out of the year. Those days are Independence Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. You are allowed to set off on those three holidays are firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, roman candles, dago bombs, blank cartridges, toy cannons and fireworks containing any explosives or flammable compounds.



