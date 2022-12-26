x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Things to do in the Tampa Bay area on New Year's Eve

Bring in the New Year with new memories!
Credit: lumikk555 - stock.adobe.com

TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready to set new goals and start fresh in the new year. There are plenty of fun activities to enjoy around the Tampa Bay area to help you ring in 2023.

Here's a breakdown of some events going on around the area.

St. Petersburg

This fireworks show will give a dazzling show for roughly 20 minutes. It will launch from Vinoy Park and will be visible along St. Pete's downtown waterfront parks.  

Clearwater

Although Sand Key Park will be closed, you can get the best view from the southern part of Clearwater Beach. 

Related Articles

Tampa

Enjoy thrilling rides, holiday delights and fireworks show at Busch Gardens this New Year's Eve. 

Attendees have three party options. Enjoy the regular festivities that include fireworks, photo opps, pop bars and more. Or, select from two VIP options. 

Enjoy the view from the water. This one-hour cruise includes champagne, party favors and a great view of Downtown Tampa's fireworks. 

Ring in the New Year with a beach bash. This annual event has live music, champagne toast, midnight fireworks, ball drop, party favors and more.

Enjoy the new year with a parade, marching band, pep rally, floats and more.

Your Home

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law in April 2020 that allows Floridians to use fireworks legally – but only on three days out of the year.
    • Those days are Independence Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
    • You are allowed to set off on those three holidays are firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, roman candles, dago bombs, blank cartridges, toy cannons and fireworks containing any explosives or flammable compounds.

Click here for a list of fireworks stores. 

Related Articles

  

More Videos

In Other News

Here's how you can help Tampa Bay families in need before Christmas

Before You Leave, Check This Out