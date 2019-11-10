Oktoberfest Tampa

The annual celebration returns to Curtis Hixon Park this weekend for three days of beer, German food, live music and Bavarian games. There will also be ceremonial keg tapping, Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest, a mustache competition and a chicken dance every day. Classic dishes include giant soft pretzels, schnitzel, bratwurst, frankfurters and apfelstrudel. Single-day general admission starts at $10. Admission is free for military members and first responders. Oktoberfest kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday and runs through 6 p.m. Sunday.

Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival

One of the most popular fall festivals around celebrates its 28th anniversary this year. Festival dates are Oct. 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27. Alongside the massive corn maze and pumpkin patches are live music, a craft show, scarecrow displays, hayrides, a petting zoo, a butterfly garden, train rides and homemade food and desserts. Parking is $5, and admission is $10. Kids 10 and under are free.

Shimmering Lights Halloween

The popular Christmas display in Dover has a Halloween light display this year at SunKissed Acres. The quarter-mile walking trail has spooky scenes with ghosts, witches, bats and skeletons along with Instagrammable fall setups. There are also dancing lights set to music, an outdoor movie area and a game room. The trail is open Thursdays through Sundays every week in October. There’s a special opening Oct. 28-31 with trick-or-treating on the trail. $6 per person, 2 and younger are free.

2302 N Dover Road, Dover.

UpDog Triple Crown Challenge

Twenty-two cities around the world will host the best dog teams during this challenge, and one of them is St. Petersburg. The group is partnering with K9 Frisbee Toss & Fetch for the UpDog Triple Crown Challenge, which will have games Throw N Go, Four Way Play and Greedy. At least 35 dogs and their owners are expected for the competition at the Lakewood Soccer Complex in St. Petersburg. It’s free to watch the pups play. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

2001 Country Club Way S, St. Petersburg

Scarehouse Pinellas 2019

The haunted house in Largo benefits SPCA Tampa Bay. It’s a 10,000-square-foot warehouse full of classic horror films come to life. This year’s ad features characters from “Poltergeist,” “IT” and “The Ring” along with creepy clowns and zombies. Admission is $15. Runs Fridays and Saturdays.

12461 Creekside Dr., Largo

Wykoff’s Haunted House

Oasis Pool Service turns into a Hillbilly barn overrun by creepy clowns from an abandoned circus. This weekend is opening weekend, and three canned food items donated for Bahamas relief gets you $5 off admission. Tickets $10.

8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

5082 67th Way N, St. Petersburg

Creatures of the Night

The family-friendly event at the zoo returns every Friday and Saturday in October. New this year is the Twisted Tale Trail and Rising Waters, which are not-so-spooky haunted trails that tell a story. Returning this year are Medusa’s Stone Cold Cave, Enchanted Fairy Meadow, Pigpimples School of Mystery and Mayhem and the Pumpkin Palooza for the youngest guests. There’s also a mummy dance party, a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt and Halloween themed treats. Zoo members get in free, and general admission starts at $26.95.

Spook-A-Thon at the Concourse

The family-friendly event in Shady Hills includes a Spooky Train, a Spooky Trail, trunk or treating in Spooky Town, a bounce house and other Halloween activities. Tickets are $6 for the train or the trail, or $10 for both.

5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, The Concourse.

11919 Alric Pottberg Rd., Shady Hills

Marker 48 Oktoberfest and Running of the Wieners

The annual Oktoberfest celebration and running of the wiener dogs is Saturday in Brooksville. The wiener race benefits Low Rider Dachshund Rescue of Florida. Doors open at noon, and there will be craft beer and wines, food trucks, local vendors, German music, a pet costume contest, a lederhosen and drindl contest and a stein holding contest. Free to attend, but food, drinks and race registration are separate.

12147 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville

Taking Back Sunday

The band’s 20th-anniversary show comes to Jannus Live Sunday night. Though Monday’s show got canceled, Sunday’s show is expected to have the band play album “Tell All Your Friends” in its entirety plus other popular songs. Those who had tickets to Monday’s show can get a refund or use the tickets for Sunday’s show. Tickets $32 and up. 7 p.m. Sunday, 200 First Ave. N, St. Petersburg.

