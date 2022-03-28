5 history-making moments from the 2022 Oscars

While much of the media attention focused on Will Smith and Chris Rock, there were several "firsts" at Sunday night's Academy Awards show.

LOS ANGELES — The 94th Academy Awards made headlines Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Floridians watched as St. Pete native Will Packer made history as half of the Oscars' first all-Black producing team. 10 Tampa Bay reporter Emerald Morrow spoke to the 1991 St. Petersburg High School graduate ahead of time. Their conversation can be found here.

The show wasn't without controversy.

Florida was the target of a jab from co-host Wanda Sykes, who commented on the state's "Parental Rights in Education" bill. The legislation has been dubbed by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill and awaits Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature.

“We’re going to have a great night tonight,” commented Sykes, who is openly gay. “And for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night.”

Chris Rock described the evening as "the greatest night in the history of television" after being slapped by actor Will Smith. The smack came after the comedian joked that Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, would star in a sequel to “G.I. Jane” – the 1997 action flick in which Demi Moore was nearly bald. Jada, who has alopecia, has previously discussed her hair loss.

“Keep my wife’s name out your f—-ing mouth,” Will yelled to Rock after striking him in the face.

Smith, 53, would later take home his first Oscar for "King Richard." Some social media users begged for the slapping moment not to overshadow the several history-making moments that happened during the awards show. We've tried to highlight some of those here.

Smith wasn't the only movie star to win an Oscar for the first time Sunday. Jessica Chastain, 45, won best actress for her role in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."

The award for best original song went to Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish, who became the first Oscar winner born in the 21st Century.

Meanwhile, "Dune" proceeded to snag six Oscars despite not even getting a best director nomination for filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. The film's cinematography win for Greig Fraser meant Ari Wenger did not become the first woman to win in the category, which some fans had rooted for. Cinematography is the sole non-gender-specific category that has never been won by a woman in the nearly a century that the Academy Awards show has been around.

Several "firsts" did happen, though. Here are five highlights from the 2022 Oscars:

1. Best Picture: CODA

"CODA" became the first movie distributed by a streaming service to win the Oscar for best picture. It's also the first film featuring a predominantly deaf cast to do so.

2. Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur

This year's best supporting actor, 53-year-old Troy Kotsur, became the first deaf man to win an Oscar for acting. The Academy Award came for his American Sign Language performance as fisherman Frank Rossi in "CODA." Thirty-five years ago, co-star Marlee Matlin became the first deaf actress to win an acting Oscar.

3. Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose, 31, has become the first Afro Latina actor and first openly queer actor of color to win an Oscar for acting. Her win also marked the first time two actors had won Academy Awards for portraying the same character in variations of the same film, "West Side Story." Rita Moreno won for her performance as Anita 60 years earlier.

4. Best Animated Feature Film: Encanto

Praised as a film that promoted representation on screen, Disney's "Encanto" took home the Oscar for best animated feature film. With the win, co-producer Yvett Merino became the first Latina to earn an Academy Award in the category. In fact, she was the first Latina ever nominated for that particular Oscar.

5. Best Director: Jane Campion

Jane Campion, 67, won the Oscar for best director for her work on "The Power of the Dog." She made history this year as the first woman to ever be nominated twice in that category. Her first nomination for best director was for "The Piano" in 1994. She didn't leave emptyhanded that year either. She still took home the Academy Award for best original screenplay in 1994. She's had five total Oscar nominations during her accomplished career.