Pasco-Hernando State College hosts virtual MLK event with Trayvon Martin's mother

Since the death of her son, Sybrina Fulton has become a spokesperson for parents and people all across the country.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco-Hernando State College hosted a virtual event Wednesday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"Turning Tragedy and Grief into Positive Things" was the title of the lecture given by guest speaker Sybrina Fulton, the mother of the late Trayvon Martin.

Fulton says she spends her days dedicating time to transforming the family's tragedy into social change. Describing herself as an "average person" living in Miami, Fulton explained it took something as big as losing her son for her to stand for change.

“It took my son to be shot down in order for me to stand up,” she said. “It was my son's voice being silent that made me speak up.”

Martin was shot and killed in Sanford, Florida, while on a visit with his father. The teen was unarmed and walking back from a convenience store with candy when he was shot by George Zimmerman.

"...Nothing could have prepared me for the fact that my 17-year-old son was unarmed and he was followed, chased, pursued, profiled and murdered by a neighborhood watch captain," Fulton said. "There's nothing that I could have done to prepare [myself] for that."

Fulton says people need to “get back to the basics” and focus on human rights as Dr. King did — peacefully but with passion.

"I've always... patterned my activist life after Dr. King because I felt that it's important," she explained. "I don't think that you should tear up your own community, I don't think that you should burn down stores and do things that are destructive because destruction brings on destruction.