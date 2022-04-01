PhilFest to bring entertainment, Philippine art and cuisine this weekend to Tampa Bay area

PhilFest will take over the Philippine Cultural Enrichment Complex starting from Friday evening all the way until Sunday evening.

TAMPA, Fla. — Are you interested in indulging in Philippine art and cuisine all weekend long? If the answer is "yes," there's certainly an event for you coming to the Tampa Bay area.

The Philippine Cultural Foundation Inc. is bringing back PhilFest this year for another weekend full of non-stop entertainment, art, cuisine, games, exhibits and much more!

PhilFest will take over the Philippine Cultural Enrichment Complex, located at 14301 Nine Eagles Drive in Tampa, starting from Friday evening all the way until Sunday evening.

Here's a breakdown of information to know about PhilFest 2022:

Festival dates & time 🕠

Friday, April 1: 5-11 p.m.

Saturday, April 2: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, April 3: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets 🎟️

Anyone interested in attending the festival can buy tickets at the gate for $8.

Children 5 and under can get in for free. Military veterans with valid IDs can also get in for free.

Entertainment 🎶

Guests can look forward to three days full of entertainment with singers and groups set to take the stage back-to-back.

Here are some of the acts to look forward to:

7:15 p.m. Friday : Cultural Night

: Cultural Night 11:45 a.m. Saturday : PACO Dancers

: PACO Dancers 12:15 p.m. Saturday : Asher Ray

: Asher Ray 5:45 p.m. Saturday : Philippine Choral Group

: Philippine Choral Group 6:15 p.m. Saturday : DJ Tara

: DJ Tara 7:30 p.m. Saturday : Revolution 2022

: Revolution 2022 10:45 a.m. Sunday : Tourblemakerz Band

: Tourblemakerz Band 2:00 p.m. Sunday : Yugyugan 2022

: Yugyugan 2022 4:00 p.m. Sunday: Philippine Fashion Show

There will also be the Philippine Cultural Exhibit 2022 on display Saturday and Sunday for event-goers to see artifacts, artworks, Philippine musical instruments along with traditional and modern Philippine costumes.

Click here to see the full entertainment schedule for PhilFest 2022.

Revolution 2022 🕺🏽💃🏽

PhilFest Revolution started back in 1998 and is one of the main events of the whole festival, event leaders explain.

This annual dance competition showcases teams from all over Florida that come together to compete with modernizing Filipino cultural dances mixed with hip-hop.

This dance competition will take place from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, targeting the Filipino youth community to show the culture.

Hotel accommodations 🏨

For people traveling into Tampa, PhilFest event leaders gave some suggestions of hotels to stay at for the festival.

Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa-Northwest Oldsmar, located at 4017 Tampa Road in Oldsmar, has prices of $169 a night for a king bed and $189 a night for a suite with a king bed.

Holiday Inn Express, located at 3990 Tampa Road in Oldsmar, has prices of $189 a night for standard rooms with two queen beds and $209 for a suite with two queen beds and a sofa bed.

For more information on the hotels and group codes, click here.