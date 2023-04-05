Feeling sandy? Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival to take over Clearwater Beach in April

This year's theme for the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival is "A Blast from the Past."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you are a beach lover and enjoy looking at the wondrous shapes sand can be formed into, make sure to take a trip over to Clearwater Beach for the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival.

This 17-day beach-wide event stands out as one of the best sand sculpture festivals in Florida, event leaders explain on its website. World-renowned sand artists enter to win the best in the show with their sand creations.

This year's theme for the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival is "A Blast from the Past." It's a nostalgic time travel back to the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, event leaders explain.

"With free live music, fireworks, and sand sculpting classes, there’s more fun to have during the festival than grains of sand on Clearwater Beach," event leaders wrote.

Here are some things to know about this year's Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival.

Tickets

Anyone wanting to take a peek at the grainy art can purchase a ticket and head on over to Clearwater Beach to peruse the 21,000-square-foot structure.

People can buy tickets either in person or online.

Pricing:

General Admission: $14

Children 3 & under: Free

Baystar VIP Lounge: $70

All on-site ticket purchases will be cashless payment options only.

Click here for more information or to buy tickets.

When & where

Dates: April 7-23

Location: Clearwater Beach

Sugar Sand Walk Exhibit Hours:

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays – Thursdays

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays



Baystar VIP Lounge Hours:

5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays:

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays

The VIP Lounge is closed on Easter Sunday, April 9.

Extra fun

If the cool sand sculptures weren't enough to convince you to come out, there will be other activities and vendors set up on Clearwater Beach.

Here are some of the highlights:

For a list of everything to look forward to, click the "Activities" tab on the Sugar Sand Festival's website.

Sculptors

A group of master sand sculptors uses 1,000 tons of Clearwater Beach sand to create a walk-through museum-quality, sand-sculpted art exhibit. People that come out to the event are helping raise money for the community and supporting the educational initiatives of the Sunsets at Pier 60 Festival.

"The cost associated with hosting these sculptors for their month-long stay includes sculpting fees, accommodations, daily meals, travel expenses and a 10% revenue share of exhibit ticket sales," event leaders explain online.

Past and present sculptors include:

Benjamin Probanza

Damon Farmer

Damon Meri

Dan Belcher

Daryl Bowles

Dean Arscott

Dmitry Klimenko

Hanneke Supply

Joohang Tan

Karen Fralich

Kirk Rademaker

Larry Hudson

Mark Mason

Martijn Rijerse

Melinage Beauregard

Partick Harsch

Raymond Wirick

Steve Schomaker

Sue McGrew

Yuri Nyuknalov

For more information, click here.