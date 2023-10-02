Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival to celebrate 10 years with 'Sands of Time' theme

The annual event attracts visitors from all over the world to check out architectural masterpieces crafted by Clearwater's sugar sand.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The city of Clearwater announced Monday the return of the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival with this year's theme being "Sands of Time."

The festival will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary and its biggest year yet with a theme that "conveys a sense of nostalgia, celebration and appreciation," a news release explains.

The annual event attracts visitors from all over the world to check out architectural masterpieces crafted by Clearwater's sugar sand along with concerts, performers and other entertainment.

Similar to previous years, the Sugar Sand Festival will span a total of 17 days – from March 29 to April 14 on Clearwater Beach.

General admission to the sculpture exhibit is $14 per person and free for children 3 or younger. Anyone interested in buying a ticket can get them online beginning in December by clicking here.

There are discounted ticket options for military personnel, police officers, firefighters, teachers and healthcare workers on "Frontline Fridays." They can get into the festival for $10 on March 29, April 5 and April 12.

The discounted tickets can be purchased at the gate with proper ID.

A new addition to ticket sales this year is "Timeless Tuesdays" which allows visitors ages 60 and older to take advantage of $12 tickets on April 2 and April 9.

"Sugar Sand Festival is proud to announce their partnership with Tampa Bay Sandsculpting Co., which will build this year's exhibit and offer free sand-sculpting classes during the festival," event leaders explain in the release.