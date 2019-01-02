ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —

Sesame Street Pirate Party

Pirate Party weekends kick off this weekend at Busch Gardens in Tampa. This weekend and Feb. 9-10, families can enjoy the Sesame Street characters dressed as pirates, themed story time, treasure hunts and dance parties. The show “Let’s Play Together” also returns to illustrate the beauty of friendship. The festivities begin on Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Pirate Party weekends are included with Busch Gardens admission.

More information here.

Paw Park grand reopening and puppy bowl

The newly- renovated Achieva Paw Park celebrates its grand reopening with a ribbon cutting and a puppy bowl on Saturday. Pet parents are encouraged to dress their pets in their NFL best for a Super Bowl pre-game party. There will also be on-site adoptions, vendors and food. The fun begins at 9 a.m. and the puppy bowl begins at 11 a.m.

1659 Virginia St., Dunedin

More information here.

St. Pete Beach Seafood & Music Festival

Local restaurants, vendors and entertainers fill downtown St. Pete Beach this weekend for the annual seafood and music festival. The celebration of local food and fun begins Friday and runs through Sunday evening. Seafood dishes include local and sustainable ocean resources from Florida’s Gulf Coast. There will also be a marketplace of local arts and crafts. Admission is free.

4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday

395 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach

More information here.

World Ukulele Day II Concert

The Tampa Bay Ukulele Society is hosting a free concert in Dunedin Saturday to celebrate World Ukulele Day. You can bring your chairs, coolers and your own ukuleles to the concert at Pioneer Park. There will be food and drink booths and vendors and there will also be raffles for six ukuleles that have been donated to the society. The event kicks off at 1:30 p.m. The event is free.

More information here.

Black Panther outdoor screening

Tampa Theatre kicks off its ParkCINEMA film series with Marvel’s Black Panther on Saturday at River Tower Park. Because the world of Wakanda is best enjoyed on the big screen. Screenings continue Feb. 16 with Disney-Pixar’s Coco. All screenings are free. Picnic baskets, blankets and low lawn chairs are encouraged.

401 E Bird St., Tampa

More information here.

Monster Jam part 2

The monster truck celebration returns to Raymond James Stadium Saturday for another round of massive trucks performing gravity-defying feats. This is another chance for fans to see Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco and more. Come early to tailgate and take photos with the trucks and drivers from 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Tickets $15-$185.

4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

More information here.

Winter’s Tail-Gate Weekend

Clearwater Marine Aquarium celebrates Super Bowl weekend by giving any guests wearing NFL gear half-priced admission Friday through Sunday. CMA famous Nicholas the dolphin also predicted Sunday’s big winner on Friday. You can watch his pick here.

More information here.

Localtopia

A mass of local crafters, vendors, businesses and restaurants descend on Williams Park in St. Petersburg. New this year is Plantopia with a village of plant-based foods, personal care items, plants and nature art. There’s also a literary corner, a row of craft breweries and outdoor games. The best part: Everything is from a local business. Admission is free. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday

330 2nd Ave. N, St. Petersburg

More information here.

Brooksville Native American Festival

Florida Classic Park hosts the annual Native American Festival this weekend. The park is filled with dancers showcasing different tribal traditions, vendors with traditional Native American food and plenty of entertainment and education. Attendees are asked to not dress in Native American attire or costumes. Admissions is $8 for adults, $4 for kids 5-12 and free for kids under 5.

5360 Lockhart Rd., Brooksville

More information here.

Tampa Bay Book Fair at Cage Brewing

Several local authors will be on hand for an afternoon of beer and books. “Wendall’s Lullaby” author Kip Koelsch will be there with copies for sale and signing and free bookmarks.

2001 1st Ave. S, St. Petersburg

More information here.

