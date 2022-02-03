Polk County History Center to host 'hat chat,' book signing to celebrate Black History Month

Both events are free and open to the public.

BARTOW, Fla. — As we slowly approach the end of Black History Month, the Polk County History Center continues to celebrate with upcoming events.

After opening the exhibit "Grandeur & Grace: Portraits of Black Woman in their Church Hats" earlier in February, the history center will now be hosting a hat chat and a book signing event.

"Grandeur & Grace" Hat Chat

Guests are invited to celebrate with the history center on Saturday as they recognize artist Ronald Malone and several of the Hat Ladies from their recently-opened exhibit.

Event-goers can look forward to reflections from the artist, a program on hat etiquette and a meet-and-greet with the Hat Ladies and Winter Haven milliner John Fynn.

No RSVP is needed for this free event, and it starts at 11 a.m.

The only thing the history center asks of people? Wear a great hat.

Men, women and children are asked to put on their favorite hat before making their way to the hat chat event.

In lieu of refreshments, the history center is encouraging people to eat at one of its Main Street Bartow partners for lunch before turning for the afternoon program set for 2 p.m.

Charles B. Warren book signing

At 2 p.m. Saturday, readers are welcomed to meet the award-winning local author Charles B. Warren for a book signing event at the Polk County History Center.

Warren will be joined by Clifton Lewis to present the compelling story of Lawrence B. Brown, "a man born into slavery who became a successful entrepreneur during Bartow's boom period."

Both Warren and Lewis will read excerpts at the event with a brief question-and-answer period.

Event-goers will be able to buy books for the signing event. Softcover books will be $25 while hardcovers will be $35 with cash, checks and PayPal accepted.

All money raised will go towards the continued operation of the L.B. Brown House Museum.