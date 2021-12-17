Say 'Ho Ho Ho with the Po Po' at Polk County Sheriff's Christmas event

The event starts goes on from 6-8 p.m. and is free to the public.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's Note: The picture above is from a past Polk County Sheriff's Office holiday event.

With a little over a week left until Christmas, come out and say "Ho Ho Ho with the Po Po" to get into the holiday spirit.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to wrap up any holiday shopping Saturday night at its "Four Corners Christmas Event," a Facebook post explains.

There will be a Winter Wonderland-themed "Northeast North Pole" substation which is located at 1100 Dunson Road in Davenport.

The event goes on from 6-8 p.m. and is free to the public.

Deputies who patrol the Four Corners area will be handing out cookies, candy canes and cocoa, the sheriff's office says.

But what's the No. 1 thing to look forward to? The big guy himself, Santa, will make an appearance at the Christmas event.