Pride Season 2022 to kickoff with 'Pride on the River' event in Downtown Tampa

The event will start with a Drag Brunch, followed by a boat parade and finished off with a firework show.

TAMPA, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend?

Tampa Pride is hosting the first-ever "Pride on the River" as a kickoff event for Pride Season 2022 on Saturday.

The event pops off with an energetic Drag Brunch hosted by Brianna Summers from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Anchor & Brine.

After filling your stomach, guests can strut their way to the Diversity Boat Parade at 3 p.m. that will cruise down the Hillsborough River.

All boats will end up at the Riverside Festival for an afternoon of music, performances and family fun on the pier of Armature Works.

There will be a special performance from RuPaul's Drag Race star Brita Filter along with RuPaul's Drag Race and America's Got Talent's Alyssa Edwards headlining the festival, according to officials.

The Riverside Festival is from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and is free to the public with only a limited number of tickets available for the VIP area.

Motorboats, sailboats and any personal watercraft wanting to sail down the river together will need to register before the event.

A VIP ticket gets you access to a dedicated bar, one free drink, a private area, swag and front row firework seating, according to the event's website.

People can still buy VIP tickets ranging from $30-50.

The night goes out with a bang from a fireworks show presented by Busch Gardens at 8:15 p.m.

Also, the Straz Center for Performing Arts will be hosting "Werk the Riverwalk" which will feature local talen and Aloft will host a Diversity Boat Parade viewing party with a DJ and drink specials, officials add.