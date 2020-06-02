BRADENTON, Fla. — If you’re looking for a weekend packed with boat racing, fireworks and family fun – you’re in for a treat.

On Saturday you can check out the 6th annual Bradenton Area River Regatta. We spoke with drivers getting ready for all the action ahead of time.

“The Bradenton Area River Regatta has a long history so far, I believe, it’s 6 years. We won the first 2 years at the event, and this year we are looking to win another race,” professional boat racer Ashton Rinker said.

“This type of racing is a family tradition. My grandfather, great uncle and dad were all racers. It’s a blast to be celebrating the event with family.”

Professional boat racers Ashton Rinker and Tom Ludwig say they are ready for the race this Saturday.

“This boat is built by Gary Pew. It’s a Pew F2 race boat built in 2012, and we are ready to race it,” Ludwig said.

As race day approaches, here’s what they do to get ready. “For this type of race you want to make sure that all your motors are finely tuned, and your boat is balanced properly,” Rinker said.

If you take a quick look inside the racing boats, you’ll notice it looks like a tight fit. But there’s a reason for it being so snug.

“Once you hit the gas pedal, you don’t worry about it being claustrophobic in there. You want it kind of tight inside because when you hit 3 or 4 Gs, you don’t want to slam against the side too hard. These things will also turn on a dime. You can turn going 100mph,” Ludwig said.

Equipped with race equipment like helmets, air, headphones and neck devices for safety sake, they are ready to go. The event is free to attend and draws massive crowds. Drivers say there’s something for everyone there too.

“The fireworks show is amazing, and it’s not even the fourth of July but they do a fantastic job with them,” Rinker said.

“You got to regatta! Come on down, it’s crazy. It’s just like NASCAR on the water. You’ll love it, come and see us,” Ludwig said.

And if all that fun action isn’t enough to get you to go, 10 News is a proud sponsor of the event! So, come out and say hello to our team there too.

