Red, White & Kaboom celebration to fill Lakeland with Independence Day spirit

The event is free to the public!
Credit: City of Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — If you've been searching for something to do for Independence Day weekend, look no further! The Red, White & Kaboom Independence Day Celebration will take over the Tampa Bay area.

Event-goers can enjoy festivities from 6:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Sunday, July 3 at Lake Mirror along the Frances Langford Promenade. The best part — the event is free to the public!

Andrew Luv & the Franchise Players will make sure to entertain the crowd before a firework display lights up the sky at 9 p.m.

“We are always excited to sponsor Red, White & Kaboom. Our family has been the title sponsor of Red, White & Kaboom since 2009 and we look forward to the event every year," President of T. Mims Corporation Tom Mims said in a statement. "It is an excellent opportunity for our community to come together in celebration of our great country,"

Along with the music and fireworks, there will be a variety of food trucks stationed around Lake Mirror.

"So bring a blanket, bring your appetite and enjoy the festivities in celebrating our great nation," event leaders wrote in a news release.

Coolers are allowed, but people are asked to not bring glass bottles. Pop-up tents and large beach umbrellas are not allowed.

Event leaders are asking everyone attending to bring at least one non-perishable food item with them. Volunteers will be collecting canned food to be donated to Volunteers in Service to the Elderly, which is a community-based nonprofit serving part of the Bay area.

“We ask all those attending to bring a canned food item that will help those in need," Mims explains in a statement. "We want everyone to have fun be we also want to help raise awareness for VISTE and use this opportunity to have the community’s largest canned food drive.”

