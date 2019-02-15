ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —

Bay Area Renaissance Festival

The state fair may be ending, but the Renaissance Festival is just getting started. If you’re looking for a place to dress up in medieval attire and catch a joust, the lot next to MOSI is the place for you. The Highland Fling gets the party started this weekend with Highland games, Scottish dancers, pipe and drum bands and men in kilt contests. The 16th-century European village is filled with live entertainment, contests and more than 100 crafters and vendors.

Tickets are $21.95 at the gate. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends through March 31. Parking is free.

More information here.

Florida State Fair

If you can’t find something fun to do at the Florida State Fair, there might be something wrong. The event in Tampa has the largest midway in the country, agriculture and craft exhibits, tons of animals, rodeos, live entertainment, carnival games and almost every type of fried food imaginable. This weekend is the last for the fair, so make sure you get your fill of funnel cakes, corn dogs and fried cookies.

Tickets are $11 for adults, $6 for those 6-11 and free for kids 5 and under. Any Day Ride Armbands for midway rides are $30.

More information here.





Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

The annual “pork-out” returns this weekend to Curtis Hixon Park with beer, bourbon, barbeque, boots, bacon, biscuits and bluegrass. All guests get a souvenir glass for tastings of the more than 40 bourbons and 60 beers on tap. Local restaurants will also show off their best barbeque dishes. There will also be a gaming area with giant Jenga, corn hole and more.

General admission is $40. Kids 12 and under are free. VIP packages are available starting at $75.

More information here.

Free screening of ‘Coco’

Tampa Theatre continues its free ParkCinema series with Disney-Pixar’s Coco. The loving cultural tribute won Academy Awards for best animated feature and best original song for the tear-jerker, Remember Me. The screening is 7 p.m. at Al Lopez Park in Tampa. Picnic baskets, blankets and low lawn chairs are encouraged.

More information here.

Arab American Festival

The cultural heritage festival celebrates Arabic food, art and traditions. The event is organized by the Arab American Community Center and will have plenty of Arabic cuisine, live entertainment, arts and crafts and children’s activities. You can also meet the candidates running for the Tampa mayoral and city council races.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Water Works Park, Tampa.

More information here.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

The bright pink truck is rolling into Tampa this weekend. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes a stop at WestShore Plaza near H&M on Saturday. The truck will have for sale exclusive goodies like a giant Hello Kitty cookie, lunchbox with confetti popcorn, plush toys, a new petit fours box set and other cute merchandise.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, WestShore Plaza.

More information here.

Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival

Chocolate? Did you say chocolate? Dozens of food trucks and vendors will line up to bring all sorts of chocolatey treats and wares. Event producers and sponsors say there are all sorts of chocolate dishes at this event, not just desserts. The festival is free and is pet-friendly, but food and drinks are purchased separately.

More information here.

Tampa Indie Flea

The popular Indie Flea returns Sunday with 100 artisans, crafters and makers from around Tampa Bay and the state. The flea market takes over Armature Works in Tampa with coffee, breakfast foods, vintage wares, handmade goods, jewelry, plants and more.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, 1910 N Ola Ave., Tampa.

More information here.

Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival

Billed as the event with the funny name, the Collard Green Festival arrives in the historic Deuces Corridor on Saturday. Festival-goers can learn how urban agriculture creates food security, learn healthy cooking methods, shop for fresh produce and taste samples of collard green-inspired recipes. The festival is free and open to the public.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 2240 9th Ave S, St. Petersburg

More information here.

Marine Science Fest

Clearwater Marine Aquarium celebrates President’s Day weekend with educational activities like marine animal games, scientific demonstrations, experiments and plenty of marine animals like Winter the dolphin.

Included with aquarium admissions. Starts at 10 a.m. Saturday through Monday, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater.

More information here.

