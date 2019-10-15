ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ribfest is dead, long live Ribfest. But, you can now enjoy Brat Blast.

It's actually a scaled-down version of what was the Northeast Exchange Club of St. Petersburg's annual charity, Ribfest, that lasted for some 30 years, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Organizers earlier this year announced Ribfest would be retired and replaced with another event benefiting a local charity.

Enter Brat Blast: For $8 to $10 a ticket, people can visit 3 Daughters Brewing from noon to 6 p.m. on Nov. 10 for a free brat, beer or soda and chips, with proceeds benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties.

The entry fee is much less than what Ribfest advertised, The Times said, with prices rising to a high of $35 in 2016 because of the costs of bands and security. Unfavorable weather during the past couple of years and ZZ Top's cancellation last year stressed the volunteer-based organization's budget, so they ended it.

The Times reports Northeast Exchange Club has raised more than $4.5 million during the past 30 years, with proceeds paying for All Children’s Hospital’s first heart-lung machine and helping community groups.

