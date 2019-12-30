ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s almost New Year’s Eve, but not everyone can ring in 2020 with an open bar. For a lot of parents, just the thought of hiring a high-priced babysitter to watch over sleeping rugrats – then paying a premium to party all night on a posh rooftop – is enough to give them a hangover.

So, here are some family-friendly options for saying hello to a new decade.

Noon Year’s Eve – Armature Works

No, that’s not a typo. The trendy spot in downtown Tampa is hosting a countdown to noon. The free event on the south and west lawns of Armature Works features DJs, inflatable slides, arts & crafts and a magic show. It all kicks off at 10 a.m.

More information here

Noon Year’s Eve – ZooTampa

Ok, maybe the whole ‘noon’ thing is a bit of a trend. ZooTampa at Lowry is ringing in the new year with kid-friendly lemonade toast. Don’t worry, mom and dad – there’s beer and wine available too. The event is included with admission, and if you pay for the day, you can enjoy the zoo for the rest of 2020.

More information here

Downtown Countdown – Glazer Children’s Museum

“Balloon drops, bubble wrap fireworks explosive experiments and more.” That’s how Glazer Children’s Museum describes the New Year’s activities at its family-friendly event. It runs from 11 a.m – 5 p.m. – with celebrations every hour – and it’s all included with general admission or an annual membership.

More information here

Noon Year’s Eve – Great Explorations Children’s Museum

St. Pete is getting in on the family fun too. There’s a big 12 p.m. balloon drop at Great Explorations Children’s Museum in the middle of a New Year’s dance party. It runs from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – and you can even make your own festive hat for the occasion.

More information here

Family-friendly New Year’s Eve Party – Mall at University Town Center

Face painting and balloon animals make for a great time any time of year, but that’s especially true on New Year’s. Throw in a cool carriage ride, a little ice skating and sledding – and it’s hard to top the family fun at UTC in Sarasota. Admission is free, but the winter activities cost $20. There’s a New Year’s countdown fireworks show at 9 p.m.

More information here

RELATED: New Year's Eve events across Tampa Bay

RELATED: Christmas is over: What do I do with my tree?

RELATED: Christmas is over: What do I do with my tree?

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter