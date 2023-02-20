River O' Green Fest coming to Downtown Tampa on March 18

The free event kicks off the St. Patrick's day holiday.

It's almost that time of the year when things look a little more green – starting with the Hillsborough River.

The Tampa Downtown Partnership and city of Tampa announced the River O' Green Fest will take place on Saturday, March 18, for the annual celebration of St. Patrick's day, according to a news release. Festivities will kick off at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park with live music, kids' activities, food trucks and – you guessed it – beer.

The event is free to the public. At 11 a.m., Tampa Mayor Jane castor will sound the horn to start the dyeing process to turn the Hillsborough River into a bright shade of green for the holiday. The event will continue all day and end at 5 p.m.

The dye is non-toxic, biodegradable and certified to meet National Sanitation Foundation Standard 60 for use in and around drinking water. The dye has also been examined and approved by the Hillsborough County Environment Protection Commission.

"We’re so excited to work with the city and Grow Financial again to bring this Irish-themed celebration to our residents and visitors," Tampa Downtown Partnership President and CEO Lynda Remund said in a statement. "I love seeing the hundreds of people who come downtown, decked out in green gear, for a day full of food and fun. It’s a great way to support our local businesses and bask in the beauty of this incredible city."

The family-friendly event was first celebrated in Tampa in 2012.